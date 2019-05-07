HERMISTON — A tribute band from the Tri-Cities celebrates the music of the Eagles.
Fastlane will perform Friday, May 17, from 7-9 p.m. at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston. Tickets are $10 each — kids under 3 are free. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. In addition, food and beverages will be available for purchase during the show.
Founded in January 2018, the six-member group has performed all across the region. Sharing a love for the Eagles, Fastlane covers an extensive catalog of their music — from “Hotel California” and “One of These Nights” to “Desperado” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.”
Advance tickets are available at Eastern Oregon Physical Therapy, 1050 W. Elm Ave., Atkinson Staffing, 80796 Highway 395, or www.brownpapertickets.com. In addition, tickets will be sold at the gate beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, search Facebook.
