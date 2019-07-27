IRRIGON — A Yakima-based band with influences in alternative rock, grunge, punk, hard rock and psychedelic music will perform in Irrigon.
Fonozis will take the stage during Music in the Parks. The free show is Monday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at Irrigon Marina Park. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In addition, those in attendance are invited to bring a picnic dinner. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
The park series alternates weekly on Mondays between Irrigon and Boardman marina parks through Aug. 12. For more information, contact Jackie McCauley at 541-720-1289 or utility.clerk@cityofboardman.com.
