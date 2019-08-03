BOARDMAN — A Tacoma-based bluegrass trio that shares original tunes about foggy-mountain megamalls, big black cats, Iditarod sled dogs, rising rivers, grandmas online and Superman’s dilemma will perform in Boardman.
Cosmo’s Dream will take the stage during the upcoming Music in the Parks. The free show is Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at Boardman Marina Park. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Also, those in attendance are invited to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy while listening to music on the banks of the Columbia River.
Featuring Gen Obata on flatpick guitar and mandolin, Steve Nebel on guitar, and Kristi Nebel on bass, Cosmo’s Dream blends acoustic musicianship with solo vocals and dynamic three-part harmonies. Collectively, the musicians have recorded three solo albums, nine duo CDs, and six band releases. The trio has recorded their first Cosmo’s Dream CD that left audiences excited about them all across the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest and the United Kingdom.
In case of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. The park series alternates weekly on Mondays between Boardman and Irrigon marina parks through Aug. 12. For more information, contact Jackie McCauley at 541-720-1289 or utility.clerk@cityofboardman.com.
