IRRIGON — Bringing his intoxicating vocals and magnetic personality, Cale Moon will present a high-energy performance as Morrow County’s Music in the Parks crescendos.
The season finale concert is Monday at 7 p.m. at Irrigon Marina Park. People are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the free show. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
Hailing from Benton City, Washington, the musician and his family hit the road as Moon pursued his dream. Now a Nashville recording artist, Moon continues to captivate crowds from the Pacific Northwest to the Deep South.
Funded by the Morrow County Unified Recreation District and Portland General Electric, Music in the Parks is sponsored by the North Morrow Community Foundation. For more information, contact Jackie McCauley at 541-720-1289 or utility.clerk@cityofboardman.com.
