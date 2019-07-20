PENDLETON — People are encouraged to tune in with a variety of genres as Wednesdays in the Park kicks off its fifth season.
The lineup features local, regional and national music acts, including Will West & The Friendly Strangers (July 24), Lauren Morrow (July 31), Oregon East Symphony String Quartet & The Pendleton Brass Quintet (Aug. 7), Anita Lee & The Handsome 3 (Aug. 14), and closing out the season is a surprise guest performance (Aug. 21).
The free shows run from 6-8 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. People are encouraged to grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free music. Also, bring some cash as local food vendors and a beer/wine garden will be available each week.
The son of a fiddle player, Will West grew up in rural North Carolina where he began playing guitar at age 11, including everything from old-time blues to heavy metal. Calling Portland home since 2002, West gathers up musicians to perform as various ensembles.
From duos, trios and a full-band, The Friendly Strangers offer up a unique blend of folk, jazz, pop, Americana and groove while mixing in a bit of psychedelia. West along with some of his friends are on the road to promote their July 21 EP release.
Nashville transplant Lauren Morrow brings her high-octave Georgian drawl to the Round-Up City. Hailing from Atlanta, Morrow and her husband, Jason, made the move after visiting Music City U.S.A. to play during a July 2017 John Prine Tribute night. Impressed by the sense of community, the couple packed their bags and instruments and made the move.
After rounding up a new backing band — the couple had been performing with The Whisky Gentry — and hooking up with producer/engineer Parker Cason, Lauren Morrow worked on creating a self-titled solo debut EP. The four-song release is said to showcase her “flawless vocals and intricate songwriting.”
Highlighting familiar local talents, a pair of Pendleton-based ensembles will take the stage. The OES String Quartet features Emily Muller-Cary, viola; Zach Banks, cello; and violinists Lisa Robertson and Viet Block. The Pendleton Brass Quintet includes Steve Muller, trombone; Gary Ferguson, tuba; Kaitlyn McMasters, horn; and Jill Scanlan and Andy Cary, both on trumpet.
Elliott calls her group’s sound “psych-country,” as in psychedelic. Others have described it as Americana and “original twang-rock.” Whatever you call it, Anita Lee & The Handsome 3 have been opening people’s ears.
Based in Portland, the band had been playing together for about a year when they performed at last September’s Juniper Jam in Enterprise. The up-and-coming genre-bending group wowed the Wallowa County crowd, including offering up some intense guitar interplay between Elliott and guitarist Tate Peterson.
The free concert series is hosted by Pendleton Parks & Recreation and Sounds Like Entertainment. For more information, contact 541-966-0228, bookpendleton@gmail.com or search Facebook for “Wednesdays in the Park.”
