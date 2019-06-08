BOARDMAN — Audience members will enjoy a varied repertoire of Caribbean, jazz, popular and even classical music as Bram Brata takes the stage during the upcoming Music in the Parks.
The name Bram Brata is derived from two Trinidadian slang words meaning “an unexpected party.” The popular steel drum band performs throughout the Pacific Northwest. In addition, they have performed in Hawaii, Disneyland and at Caribbean music festivals in Oregon and British Columbia. The group is the senior steel drum band with the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association.
The free concert is Monday at 7 p.m. at Boardman Marina Park. Concessions will be available for purchase as a fundraiser for the Boardman Little League. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road.
Sponsored by the North Morrow Community Foundation, Music in the Parks is funded by the Morrow County Unified Recreation District and Portland General Electric. It alternates weekly on Mondays between Boardman and Irrigon marina parks through Aug. 12.
People are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the music. For more information, contact Jackie McCauley at 541-720-1289 or utility.clerk@cityofboardman.com.
