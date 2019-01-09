Pendleton native Mandi Miller along with Mark “Android” Wilson (of the 1980s Androidss punk rock band) recently had their original song featured in an Italian film documentary, “BowieNext.”

Their pop/rock song, “Starman in the Stars (Ode to Bowie),” was recorded at Orange Studio in Christchurch, New Zealand. The video features a chorus of 26 of Miller’s young Christchurch singing students. The book, “BowieNext,” has just been published and released (Arcana, December 2018) and this also features the musicians with large color photos.

The duo wrote and recorded a tribute song to David Bowie, which was submitted to Rita Rocca. The film producer conducted a search for memoirs from those who worked with Bowie and from those who created artistic tributes. Miller and Wilson’s musical tribute was selected from many submissions worldwide. To view “Starman in the Stars (Ode to Bowie),” visit bit.ly/starmanstars.