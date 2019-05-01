PENDLETON — Once a year, the Pendleton Underground Tours crawls with activity.
The special 2-hour “Comes to Life” tours feature more than 75 live actors who bring the past back to life. Card players, dancers, music, Chinese workers and merchants from the past greet visitors as they reenact what would have taken place more than 100 years ago.
The 21-and-older event is Saturday, May 18 from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at 31 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. The cost is $50 per person. A fundraiser for the museum, reservations are required.
For more information, call 541-276-0730 or visit www.pendletonundergroundtours.org.
