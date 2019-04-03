PENDLETON — A classical program by one of the world’s up-and-coming performers will be presented in Pendleton by Italian-Australian pianist Jonathan Ferrucci.
As part of Portland Piano International’s Rising Stars program, the event is Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. There is no admission charge. People may reserve a free seat at www.pendletonarts.org or show up prior to the performance for open seating.
Ferrucci will be available for a question-and-answer session following the recital. Children are welcome, but adults should stress the importance of being quiet during the performance.
In 2015, Ferrucci co-founded Made in Music, a nonprofit organization, through which he organized two festivals bringing together young musicians from eight countries. He strongly believes that music is a universal language that can unite people from different cultures and backgrounds.
Ferrucci has given concerts as a soloist and chamber musician throughout Europe, Australia, the United States and Japan. As winner of the Jaques Samuel Intercollegiate Competition in 2016, his Wigmore (London) recital was professionally recorded and he was invited to play at Fazioli Concert Hall in Italy. In 2018 he made his debut at Carnegie Weill Hall as part of the “Guildhall Artists in New York” project and was a winner at the International Bach Competition in Leipzig.
For more information, call 541-278-9201. For more about Ferrucci, visit www.jonathanferrucci.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.