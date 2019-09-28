WALLA WALLA — A Portland-based tribute band takes concert-goers on a musical journey featuring a full performance of Pink Floyd’s 1977 album, “Animals,” plus other of the band’s classics.
Pigs on the Wing has steadily developed a reputation for delivering a high quality, high energy take on Pink Floyd's music. Each band member is a seasoned veteran of the original rock scene and brings a deep understanding of the precision and importance of Pink Floyd's music in many fans' lives.
The group will perform Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets for the all-ages show are $25-$28. In the spirit of Pink Floyd, Pigs on the Wing's Animals 2019 tour features an immersive visual dimension, including a light show and live projection mapping.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.phtww.com. For questions, call 509-529-6500.
