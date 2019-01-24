A pair of award-winning poets will read from their most recent works as part of the Carl and Sandra Ellston Ars Poetica Literary Lecture Series.
The program features 2017 Oregon Book Award winner Joe Wilkins and prize-winning American poet Todd Davis. The free event is Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Pierce Library at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Wilkins’ “When We Were Birds” received the Oregon Book Award in Poetry and the Miller Williams Poetry Prize, selected by Billy Collins. His other books include the memoir “The Mountain and the Fathers: Growing Up in the Big Dry,” which received the GLCA New Writers Award, and his debut novel “Fall Back Down When I Die.”
Growing up in eastern Montana, Wilkins moved westward to study computer engineering at Gonzaga University in Spokane. A job with Teach For America took him to the Mississippi Delta where he taught ninth grade algebra. Later while earning a master’s degree in creative writing at the University of Idaho, Wilkins studied with poet Robert Wrigley and memoirist Kim Barnes. He now resides in western Oregon and heads the creative writing program at Linfield College.
Davis is best known for his full-length collections of poetry, “Winterkill,” “In the Kingdom of the Ditch,” “The Least of These,” “Some Heaven” and “Ripe.” In addition, his poetry has been published in numerous journals and magazines.
Awards garnered by Davis include the Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Prize, the Chautauqua Editors Prize and the ForeWord Reviews Book of the Year Bronze Award. Also, he has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize.
Davis grew up in Indiana and now resides in Tipton, Pennsylvania. He is a professor of environmental studies, creative writing and American literature at Pennsylvania State University’s Altoona College.
Books by the authors will be available for purchase and signing after the readings. For more information about the Ars Poetica Literary Lecture Series, contact English professor David Axelrod at 541-962-3633 or daxelrod@eou.edu.
