PENDLETON — Award-winning poet John Sibley Williams returns to Pendleton to present a poetry reading at Blue Mountain Community College. In 2014, the Portland author was a featured presenter at First Draft Writers’ Series.
The event coincides with a book launch of his latest publication, “Skin Memory” (University of Nebraska Press, November 2019). In receiving the Backwaters Prize, judge Kwame Dawes called the collection “splendid poetry.”
The event is Thursday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. in the library (Pioneer Hall) at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission charge. While in the area, Williams also will conduct a poetry workshop.
Earlier this year, Williams released “As One Fire Consumes Another" (Orison Books (April 2019). A review by Peter Grandbois in the New York Journal of Books highlighted Williams’ “… ability to speak contradictory truths, to remind us that the same fire that burns also shines within us.” Also forthcoming this winter is a short collection, “Summon,” winner of the JuxtaProse Chapbook Contest.
Williams, who resides in Portland, serves as editor of The Inflectionist Review and works as a freelance poetry editor and literary agent. In addition to authoring a handful of poetry collections, his writing has appeared in a number of chapbooks, anthologies and various publications.
A 19-time Pushcart nominee, he has won numerous awards, including the Wabash Prize for Poetry, Philip Booth Award, Janet B. McCabe Prize, Phyllis Smart-Young Prize and many more. In The Oregonian, Danielle Vermette called Williams “a major talent.”
“Williams is an honest witness of a nation’s foibles, a writer who has the chops to see and name the worst in us and then divine it into something humane and beautiful to read,” Vermette wrote.
During the event, Williams’ books will be available for purchase via credit card, check or cash. People can also buy them online through PayPal or Venmo.
For more about Williams, visit www.johnsibleywilliams.com or search social media.
