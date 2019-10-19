LA GRANDE — Ilana Sol, a Portland documentary filmmaker and archival researcher, chronicles the story of a Japanese pilot who bombed the United States mainland during World War II.
“Samurai in the Oregon Sky” is one of the featured short films (48:16) during the 10th annual Eastern Oregon Film Festival. Sol said it’s a regional film that people in the area might find interesting.
In 1942, Nobuo Fujita catapulted his seaplane off of a submarine, flew over the Oregon coast, and became the only pilot to bomb the U.S. mainland during WWII, said Sol in sharing the documentary’s backstory.
“He never dreamed he would one day be invited back to the region, where he would begin a lifelong friendship with the people of a small Oregon town. ‘Samurai in the Oregon Sky’ chronicles how Mr. Fujita came to refer to his former target as his second home,” Sol said.
Sol has worked in the film industry for 20 years on various independent, educational and commercial projects. “Samurai in the Oregon Sky” is her second film.
Searching through old documents in libraries and archives, Sol finds stories that have been buried or lost to time. Her first film, “On Paper Wings,” won seven awards. It shares the story of four Japanese women who worked on balloon bombs during WWII. It was screened at dozens of film festivals, including the 2010 Nagasaki International Peace Film Festival in Japan.
The film project was supported in part by a grant from the Oregon Heritage Commission, Heritage Conservation Division, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The film’s premiere was June 22 at the Hollywood Theatre in Portland. It also was a 2019 official selection for the Klamath Independent Film Festival (Klamath Falls) and the Skyline Indie Film Festival (Winchester, Virginia). Other upcoming screenings are in Astoria (Oct. 25), Tacoma, Washington (Nov. 7), and at the NW Film Center in Portland (Nov. 14).
The film festival is Oct. 24-26 in La Grande. The festival headquarters is Hq, 112 Depot St. The screening of “Samurai in the Oregon Sky” is Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:15 p.m. at Beckie’s Studio of Dance, 110 Depot St. Sol will be in attendance at the screening.
EOFF passes are $55, which provide entry into all screening events and after-parties. General admission is $10 at the door for each screening or after-party — if capacity allows. For more information, including a schedule and descriptions of all the films, or to purchase a pass, visit www.eofilmfest.com. For questions, email director@eofilmfest.com.
