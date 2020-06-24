BAKER CITY — The Chihuahua Desert Fiesta Band is the headliner for the Sunday, June 28, Powder River Music Review at the Powder River Pavilion at Geiser-Pollman Park in Baker City from 4-5:30 p.m. The concert is free.
The concert series, organized by Baker City Events Corp. (BCE), is sponsored by Union Pacific Foundation, Sorbenots Coffee, Grays West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, Oregon Trail Electric Co-op and Oregon Trail Motel and Restaurant.
A raffle featuring items donated by local businesses includes wine, a CD, a painted gourd by Barbara Wilbur, an Oregon Trail Restaurant gift certificate, and engraved beer glasses by Able Engraving. Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for an arm's length.
Social distancing requirements will be observed, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket and keep household groups together; all others should keep the required 6 feet between non-related groups.
