PENDLETON — Jimmy Smith, former frontman for The Gourds, and all-around bluesman Pat McKay are returning to Pendleton.
Calling themselves Smith McKay All Day, the duo will pack a lot of punch into their two-hour set at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. The all-ages show is Friday, Nov. 22 from 7-9 p.m. at 403 S. Main St. There is no cover charge.
McKay offers up the country sensibilities of a seasoned bluesman with drum stomping, guitar banging and vocalizing — while Smith is best known for two decades of performing with the famed alt-country group from Austin, Texas.
The Gourds relentlessly toured the country, playing every festival stage imaginable. Formed in early-2018, Smith-McKay All Day have been conjuring up equal enthusiasm as a two-piece power duo that provides the full sound of a four-piece band.
For more information about the GP show, call 541-276-1350. For more about Smith’s music, visit www.jimmysmithatx.com.
