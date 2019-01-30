WALLA WALLA — A pair of live cinema events are coming up at Power House Theatre in Walla Walla.
First up is Josh Groban. The live performance was filmed during his final 2018 Bridges Tour stop at Madison Square Garden. The one-night cinema concert event also includes guest appearances by Idina Menzel and Jennifer Nettles.
The showing is Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla.
And, next up is “The Queen of Spades,” based on a short story by Pushkin. The new Royal Opera House production garnered five-star reviews in Amsterdam. The viewing is Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.
Filmed during a live event, it broadcasts in a way that offers audiences an equivalent view from “the best seat in the house,” including detailed close-up shots of the performers. It is performed in Russian with English subtitles.
Tickets for each Live Cinema Series events range from $10-$15. Beer, wine, popcorn and snacks are available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.phtww.com or call 509-529-6500.
