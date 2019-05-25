MARCOLA — Big tings are planned during the 15th annual Northwest World Reggae Festival.
The July 26-28 event will be held at the Mohawk Valley festival site (formerly Bob’s Ranch) near Marcola (about 13 miles north of Eugene). In addition to roots reggae music, the family-friendly outdoor event offers world crafts, food, camping and vendors.
Day passes, camping and no-camping packages range from $40 to $200. Youths 14 and under are admitted free. Complete information about ticket packages and pricing are available at www.nwwrf.com
Volunteer opportunities are available that provide weekend passes, special perks and discounted T-shirts. Check out the festival website or email doug@nwwrf.com.
For more festival information, contact info@nwwrf.com, 503-427-1934, visit www.nwwrf.com or search Facebook.
