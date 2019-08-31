PENDLETON — Tickets are still available for the Pendleton Round-Up kickoff concert.
The Saturday, Sept. 7 event features award-winning country music sensation Trace Adkins. Also, Sunny Ledfurd, a Tennessee-based versatile multi-genre musician, will open the show. The gates open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, 1114 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Tickets range from $46-$150.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.pendletonroundup.com or call 1-800-457-6336.
