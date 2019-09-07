PENDLETON — Residents and visitors to the Round-Up City will be treated to more than just rodeo this week — there’s lots of free music in town.
In addition to the Main Street Cowboys Free Show, several area venues will feature regional and local musical acts. Also, keep your ears open, as live entertainment might pop up in other places throughout the week.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. (403 S. Main St., Pendleton) is offering four consecutive nights of music. The all-ages shows begin at 7 p.m. Artists taking the stage include James Dean Kindle & the Eastern Oregon Playboys (Wednesday, Sept. 11), Misty Mouth (Thursday, Sept. 12), Edmund Wayne (Friday, Sept. 13), and Hyways (Saturday, Sept. 14).
•Former Pendleton High School steer wrestler and tie-down roper Austin Lindstrom left the rodeo circuit in the dust to perform music. He began playing after-parties during the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston and as part of the Pendleton Round-Up’s Main Street Cowboys Free Show.
Lindstrom will perform three nights at Sister’s Cafe, 308 S. Main St., Pendleton. The shows are Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6-10 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14 from 7-11 p.m.
•The Wildhorse Sports Bar is extending its regular weekend shows to include Thursday. It’s bringing in Santa Poco for three nights — Sept. 12-14. The 21-and-older shows begin nightly at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge.
The Seattle-based honky-tonk band formed in the winter of 2018 as revitalized musicians hooked up to play together. When the dust settled, they began to realize they had something special. They released their self-titled debut EP earlier this year.
•The Main Street Cowboys Free Show features everyone from Carrie Cunningham, the Robert Henry Band and Brady Goss Band to Joe Stoddard, Pete Ford and StormRiders (a tribute to The Doors). For a full schedule of performers — which also includes jugglers, a clown, interactive comedians and a chance to ride a mechanical bull — visit www.mainstreetcowboys.org.
