BOARDMAN — The May movie event at the SAGE Center features a pair of screenings of “Toy Story.”
The film can be viewed Friday, May 17 at 7:15 p.m. or Saturday, May 18 at 2:15 p.m. The SAGE Center is located at 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission, which includes a bag of popcorn, is $3 per person. Also, concessions are available with cash purchases.
The 1995 animated film features the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It includes the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Laurie Metcalf and more.
For more information, call 541-481-7243 or visit www.visitsage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.