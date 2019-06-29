BOARDMAN — If you missed Tylor & the Train Robbers during Saturday’s Jackalope Jamboree — don’t fret, the group is playing Sunday at the SAGE Center in Boardman.
Featuring Helix native Tylor Ketchum, the Americana folk group offers country grit. The band has chugging down the road promoting its April release, “Best of the Worst Kind.”
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. at 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Local country singer Wade Aylett will provide the opening set. Tickets are $15. They are available at the SAGE Center, Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, Murray’s Drug in Heppner, Arlington Ace Hardware or by calling 541-481-7243.
Also, a pre-party is planned at 4 p.m. on the patio at Burnt Field Brewing, 1 E. Marine Drive, Boardman.
For more information, go to www.visitsage.com. For more about the band, visit www.tylorandthetrainrobbers.com.
