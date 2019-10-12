BOARDMAN — A pair of screenings of “Toy Story 4” are featured during the monthly movie event at the SAGE Center.
The showings are Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2:15 p.m. at 101 Olson Road, Boardman. The cost is $4 per person, which includes popcorn. Also water and concessions are available for cash purchases. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The G-rated animated adventure comedy was released this summer. Featuring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts and Keanu Reeves, when a new toy called “Forky” (Tony Hale) joins Woody and the gang, a road trip reveals how big the world can be for a toy.
For more information, call the SAGE Center at 541-481-7243 or visit www.visitsage.com.
