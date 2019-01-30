Award-winning soul, blues and R&B singer-songwriter Curtis Salgado will perform in Walla Walla.
Hardly needing an introduction, Salgado, who hails from the Pacific Northwest, is known for his earth-shaking vocals and forceful harmonica playing. National Public Radio refers to the musician as “a blues icon” with a “huge voice.”
The 21-and-over show is Friday, Feb. 15 with the doors opening at 6 p.m. at The Dacres, 207 W. Main St., Walla Walla. Advance general admission tickets are $30 and tickets at the door are $35. In addition, VIP packages are available for $200, which includes entry for two people with seats at their own cocktail table near the stage and a bottle of Foundry Red or Foundry Steel Chardonnay wine.
Salgado, who was born near Seattle and grew up in Eugene, started making a name for himself while still in his early 20s in Eugene’s bar scene with his band, The Nighthawks, and later as co-leader of The Robert Cray Band.
Salgado won three 2013 Blues Music Awards, including the coveted B.B. King Entertainer of the Year. He also won male artist of the year and album of the year for “Soul Shot” in the soul blues category. In 2017, Salgado again scored a trifecta of Blues Music Awards, including album of the year for “The Beautiful Lowdown,” song of the year for “Walk A Mile In My Blues” and the male artist of the year.
Salgado, along with guitarist Alan Hager, released “Rough Cut” last year. It features a mix of newly written songs, timeless originals and carefully chosen blues covers.
“We did it for the love of the music,” Salgado said. “This is where our hearts are. These are deep songs that we love to play.”
Additional information and tickets are available via www.thedacres.com. For questions, call 509-430-9069. For more about Salgado, visit www.curtissalgado.com.
