PILOT ROCK — Things will be hopping as the Schoolhouse Village helps usher in 2020.

The Roaring '20s is the theme during a New Year's Eve Murder Mystery Dinner. “Murder at the Juice Joint” offers up a Prohibition Era whodunit. The event is Tuesday, Dec. 31 with the doors opening at 6 p.m. at 241 S.W. Fourth St., Pilot Rock.

The cost is $40 per person or $70 for a couple. The evening includes a prime rib dinner and dessert by Pendleton Catering Company, LLC — and a side of murder and mayhem.

Space is limited. For more information or to make reservations, contact Reilly Miller at 541-975-4845 or 541-970-4622.