PENDLETON — Singer-songwriter Norman Baker grew up listening to grunge, punk and gangsta rap — however, the Seattle musician found his niche in Americana, alt-country, roots, folk and alt blues music.
En route for a spring tour to Texas and New Orleans, Norman Baker & the Backroads is making a stop in Pendleton along the way. The show is Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at 40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. There is no cover charge.
Baker was 13 when he first performed on stage with fellow Backroads bandmate Michael Muir. Sitting in with their dads, who performed in a band together, the adolescents sang and played songs by The Beatles and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Fast forward 20 years finds them continuing to weave their harmonies and guitar work together as “barrel-aged lumber rock and Americana.”
For more information about shows at 40 Taps, call 541-612-8559 or search Facebook. For more about Norman Baker & the Backroads, visit www.normanbaker.com.
