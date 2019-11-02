Simon Karakulidi
WHAT: Piano recital
WORKS BY: Liszt, Schubert and Franck
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 8; 7 p.m.
WHERE: Pendleton Center for the Arts
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: 541-278-9201, www.pendletonarts.org
