PENDLETON — A pair of diverse female musicians are featured in an upcoming show at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co.

Amanda Winterhalter and Margo Cilker will perform Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Great Pacific is located at 403 S. Main St., Pendleton. There is no cover charge for the all-ages show.

Equal parts ’60s Nashville country and indie influences result in songs that uplift and mystify when Amanda Winterhalter of Seattle takes the stage. According to Northwest Music Scene, her backup band is said to have “the uncanny ability to seemingly read her mind, creating the perfect foundation to let her voice be heard.”

Also, hailing from Enterprise, Cilker offers up an obscure roadmap when she sings about love in acute compositions feeding off hard work and understanding. Cilker is said to have a “farewell song” for every place she’s lived. And she’s lived in a lot of places — she “used to be Montana, wild and free,” she’s “a California dogwood, not sure where I belong,” “the worst crime [she] commits is hesitation — waitin’ on that Bilbao precipitation.”

For more information call 541-276-1350 or visit www.greatpacific.biz.