PENDLETON — Tickets are on sale for the College Community Theatre production of “Sound of Music.”
The musical opens Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. Other evening performances include Feb. 21-22 & 27-29. Also, matinee shows are Feb. 22-23, Feb. 29 & March 1 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students.
Tickets can be purchased via a link at www.collegecommunitytheatre.com. Also, the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in BMCC’s Pioneer Hall. For questions, including pay-what-you-can options, call or leave a message at the box office at 541-215-9917.
See the Wednesday, Feb. 19 East Oregonian for a story and photos about the production.
