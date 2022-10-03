PENDLETON — With daylight hours ebbing and Halloween looming, there may be no better month than October to indulge in a scary movie. From black and white classics to modern slasher flicks to foreign frights, the East Oregonian news crew gives its recommendations of movies to keep the chill on throughout the month.
Most of the pairings are not related, such as the suggestions for Saturday, Oct. 8, while others might be related thematically or are sequels, and these are meant for adult audiences. You can find the full list starting with Oct. 1 at eastoregonian.com.
Oct. 1
"The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" (1920)
"Nosferatu" (1922)
Oct. 2
"Psycho" (1960)
"78/52" (2017)
Oct. 3
"The Exorcist" (1973)
"Dracula" (1931)
Oct. 4
"The Blair Witch Project" (1999)
"The Shining" (1980)
Oct. 5
"Relic" (2020)
"Sinister" (2012)
Oct. 6
"The Omen" (1976)
"The Witch" (2015)
Oct. 7
"The Lighthouse" (2019)
"The Northman" (2022)
Oct. 8
"Annihilation" (2018)
"Train to Busan" (2016)
Oct. 9
"Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974)
"The Babadook" (2014)
Oct. 10
"Raw" (2016)
"The Night House" (2020)
Oct. 11
"Incantation" (2022)
"Let the Right One In" (2008)
Oct. 12
"The Conjuring 1" (2013)
"The Conjuring 2" (2016)
Oct. 13
"A Quiet Place" (2018)
"A Quiet Place Part II" (2020)
Oct. 14
"The Uninvited" (2009)
"Haunt" (2019)
Oct. 15
"Host" (2020)
"The Strangers" (2008)
Oct. 16
"The Evil Dead" (1981)
"The Haunting in Connecticut" (2009)
Oct. 16
"Insidious" (2010)
"Misery" (1990)
Oct. 17
"Vile" (2011)
"You're Next" (2011)
Oct. 18
"Hereditary" (2018)
"Disturbia" (2007)
Oct. 19
"Shutter Island" (2010)
"Mother!" (2017)
Oct. 20
"Orphan" (2009)
"Malignant" (2021)
Oct. 21
"The Boy" (2016)
"The Invisible Man" (2020)
Oct. 22
"The Sixth Sense" (1999)
"Misery" (1990)
Oct. 23
"Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale" (2010)
"It Follows" (2014)
Oct. 24
"Alien" (1979)
"The Thing" (1982)
Oct. 25
"X" (2022)
"The Sadness" (2021)
Oct. 26
"Scream" (1996)
"Scream" (2022)
Oct. 27
"The Changeling" (1980)
"The Entity" (1982)
Oct. 28
"It" (2017)
"The Night of the Hunter" (1955)
Oct. 29
"Braindead" (1992)
"Dog Soldiers" (2002)
Oct. 30
"Night of the Living Dead" (1968)
"28 Days Later" (2002)
Oct. 31
"Halloween" (1978)
"Halloween" (2018)
