ECHO — Standard Deviation will crank up the tunes during an upcoming celebration in Echo.
The La Grande-based band are the featured performers during Echo OktoberFest. The Oct. 19 event kicks off at 3 p.m. in downtown Echo. It includes food, music and beer. Standard Deviation will get amped up at 6:30 p.m. The group plays danceable covers of rock and blues songs from the ’60s and ’70s, with a few modern songs thrown in for good measure. Their influences include Steppenwolf, the Yardbirds, James Gang and The Rolling Stones.
Pre-sale tickets are $20, which provides a $5 bonus token. They are available at H&P Cafe, Columbia Bank, Community Bank and Echo Ridge Cellars. For more information, visit https://echo.kiwanisone.org. See the Wednesday, Oct. 16 edition of the East Oregonian for a full story about Echo OktoberFest.
