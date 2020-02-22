MISSION — Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will take the stage at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Thomas, the lead vocalist, owns the soaring voice that blasted Starship through the 1980s and ’90s. With his soulful and compelling sound, Thomas established himself as one of rock music’s most recognizable voices.
The show is Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m. in the Rivers Event Center, located off Interstate 84, Exit 216. Tickets, which range from $44 to $59, went on sale Tuesday. In addition, each ticket purchased provides entry into exclusive concertgoer drawings — including a chance to win $200 cash and an autographed guitar. A no-host bar will be available during the show.
Making his mark in 1976 as lead vocalist on the mega-hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with The Elvin Bishop Band, Thomas joined Jefferson Starship in 1979 after the departure of Grace Slick and Marty Balin. Backed by the power of Thomas’ vocals, Jefferson Starship scored a #1 hit with “Jane.”
With its new sound and powerful new vocals, the group was renamed Starship and continued to record a string of hits, including “No Way Out,” “We Built This City” and “Sara,” and earned an Oscar nomination for the #1 hit “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from the movie “Mannequin.” Other top hits included “Find Your Way Back,” “Stranger,” “Laying it on the Line” and “It’s Not Over Till It’s Over.”
Every Starship album released since 1979 has gone gold, platinum, or multi-platinum. Material covered in Starship’s live performances range from Thomas’ time with The Elvin Bishop Band and Starship, as well as songs from his two solo albums. Thomas is backed by bandmates Jeff Adams (bass), John Ross (guitar), Phil Bennett (keyboards), Darrell Verdusco (drums) and Stephanie Calvert (vocals).
For more information or tickets, visit www.wildhorseresort.com. For questions, call 866-558-0442. For more about the band, go to www.starshipcontrol.com.
