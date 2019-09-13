JOSEPH — The music of Bach, Bizet, Debussy, Leclair and Mozart are featured during the Summer Arts Classic.
The event includes Eastern Oregon musicians, including Gail Swart, piano; Andrew Marchlewsky, piano; Rebecca Lenahan, violin; Lauren Guthridge, oboe; Lana Rose, viola; Lisa Robertson, violin; Dr. Elizabeth Powers, violin; Dr. Emily Knudsen, violin; and Zachary Banks, cello. The performers will form various ensembles in presenting the concert, which is presented by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, and the Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts.
The event is Sunday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Josephy Center, 403 Main St., Joseph. The cost is $10 for adults and free for youths and children.
For more information, contact info@wvmusicalliance.org, 541-426-3390 or visit www.wvmusicalliance.org.
