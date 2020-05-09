ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap has announced that for the first time in its 33-year history, the Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers will be held online as a Virtual Weeklong Writing Conference. Using this year’s theme, “Courage,” as inspiration, Fishtrap is working with the Summer Fishtrap faculty, partners at Eastern Oregon University, and the local community to bring as much of the Summer Fishtrap experience to writers’ homes as possible.
Nothing is more important than the safety of the community, said Mike Midlio, Fishtrap program manager in a press release, whether that’s the community of writers who come to the lake, or the local remote Wallowa County community. While there are signs that efforts to “flatten the curve” have had a positive impact, there is a lot of uncertainty about when it will be safe for people to travel or gather in large groups. At the same time, there is a real need for writers to come together to share work and build skills. Providing a virtual experience gives writers ability to do just that while protecting the Fishtrap community.
“We’ll miss seeing everyone at Wallowa Lake this summer,” said Fishtrap Executive Director Shannon McNerney, “but the public health crisis has revealed how Fishtrap can provide high quality writing workshops and events to even more people no matter where they live. We hope veteran Fishtrappers and new ones alike will give our Virtual Summer Fishtrap experience a try and join the unique community of writers that is Summer Fishtrap. This year, online.”
Participants can take a weeklong writing workshop via live video conferencing in fiction, nonfiction, essay, short story, or poetry. Each workshop will be limited to no more than 13 participants, giving writers the opportunity to build connections with fellow writers and world-class instructors. Throughout the week, the best of Summer Fishtrap will be provided through online craft talks, discussions, readings, and access to exclusive videos and materials, including Craig Childs’ keynote address.
The 2020 Summer Fishtrap faculty includes Omar El Akkad, Craig Childs, Tim Z. Hernandez, Nina McConigley (2020 Yearlong Writers Workshop), Beth Piatote, Laura Pritchett (2019 Yearlong Writers Workshop), Sharma Shields, Frank X. Walker, Ellen Waterston, MOsley WOtta and Leni Zumas.
Learn more at Fishtrap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.