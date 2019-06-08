While unmistakably Nordic in flavor, Sofia Talvik somehow still conforms to American interpretations of her own original music — blending sparkle and melancholy.
A veteran performer with six full-length albums as well as numerous EPs, singles and tours behind her, Talvik is once again on the road. She will present what has been described as “impeccable live performances and captivating stage presence.”
Jonas Westin, Talvik’s manager, said most of the musician’s 2019 world tour shows will take place in intimate venues. It provides a perfect setting, he said, for an evening of heartfelt music and interesting stories about the people and places Talvik has met along the road, including 47 U.S. states.
Catch Talvik locally as she returns to Pendleton Monday, June 17. She will perform an all-ages show at 7 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St. Pendleton. There is no cover charge.
Among the stories Talvik likely will share about is the delay she experienced when trying to embark on the American leg of her current tour. After the airplane hit a couple of ducks, the pilot was forced to turn around due to hydraulic system damage. With flights booked for the busy Easter holiday, Talvik ended up in several European airports before finally boarding a U.S.-bound flight.
Starting out in Alabama, the singer-songwriter is winding her way through 11 states as she completes the tour in New Mexico.
Leading up to the release of her eighth studio album in September, the first single release from “Paws of a Bear” shot directly into the Top 10 USA Folk radio charts. “Take Me Home” is a bittersweet story about Talvik’s small hometown on a west coast island of Sweden.
Talvik is said to be an avid storyteller with a voice comparable to giants like Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins. Johnny Vinyl, an East Oregonian entertainment columnist, calls her voice “mesmerizing.”
For more information about the upcoming show, call 541-276-1350. For more about Talvik, visit www.sofiatalvik.com.
