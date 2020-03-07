UMATILLA COUNTY — A pair of American ballet suites are featured as the Oregon East Symphony resumes its 2019-20 season with performances in Pendleton and Hermiston.
The program includes Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate’s “Winter Moons,” a four-movement ballet suite based upon American Indian legends; and the original version of Aaron Copland’s ballet suite “Appalachian Spring.”
The performances are Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton; and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for students or $65 for a family of four. They are available at the symphony office, 345 S.W. Fourth St., or Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave., both in Pendleton; the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, 1055 S. Highway 395, Suite 111., Hermiston or via www.oregoneastsymphony.org.
For questions, contact 541-276-0320 or info@oregoneastsymphony.org. For a full story about the concerts, read the Wednesday, March 11 East Oregonian.
