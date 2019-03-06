A night at the opera is featured during the upcoming concert of the Oregon East Symphony and Chorale.
"A Flair for the Dramatic!" is Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students.
Under the direction of conductor and artistic director Beau Benson, the symphony and chorale will perform a selection of choruses from popular operas including the "Act 1 Finale" of Gilbert and Sullivan's "H.M.S. Pinafore," "Triumphal March" from Verdi's "Aida," "The Anvil Chorus" from Verdi's "Il Trovatore," and "Va, pensiero" from Verdi's "Nabucco." The Pendleton Men's Chorus will join in the festivities by singing "The Huntsman's Chorus" from Weber's "Der Ferischütz."
Revised editions of the opera choruses were provided to the symphony from the personal library of Quade Winter. The composer, musical restorer/translator and retired professional opera singer was born and raised in Pendleton. The third child of Mel Winter, a car dealer, and Margaret Winter, a housewife, he studied theater at the University of Oregon and opera at the Merola Opera Program in San Francisco.
In addition to the opera arias, mezzo-soprano Emily Muller-Cary — the symphony's principal violist — will sing the aria "Habanera" from Bizet's "Carmen." Muller-Cary started violin and piano in her preschool years, though she has always loved to sing.
A Pendleton High School graduate, Muller-Cary was an active participant in local music programs. She began accompanying the PHS and Blue Mountain Community College choirs while in high school. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Eastern Oregon University, a master’s in music performance with emphasis in voice, piano, and violin/viola from Eastern Washington University, and a master’s of education in curriculum development and instruction from Montana State University.
Muller-Cary returned to the Pendleton area in 2007 to teach orchestra and strings in the schools, and now teaches high school choir as well. She has played bluegrass on OPB and NPR stations and plays in the bluegrass band Whisky for Breakfast with her husband, Andy. Muller-Cary continues to maintain a private studio as well as her full-time instructional responsibilities with the school district and as the district’s liaison and lead teacher for the Symphony Strings program.
To round out the evening, the symphony also will perform Tchaikovsky’s "Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64." Noted for its funereal opening, wide swings of mood, and feverish climax, it provides an intense psychological drama befitting of the concert's title.
Advance tickets are available at the symphony office, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave., or www.oregoneastsymphony.org. For questions, call 541-276-0320.
