Sofia Talvik recently released another Christmas single.
For more than 10 years, the Swedish Americana-folk artist has made it a tradition to write and release a free single leading up to the holiday season. However, it’s not your typical “Dashing through the snow” or “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire.” Talvik focuses on the darker side of the holiday season.
More along the lines of “He sees you when you’re sleeping. He knows when you’re awake,” Talvik’s 2019 single is titled “Christmas Train.” It’s a modern take on the Krampus story — Santa’s evil counterpart according to Central European folklore — but in the form of a train that’s robbing everyone of dreams and futures.
In 2017, Talvik revamped her Christmas singles to make them come together as an album, “When Winter Comes, A Christmas Album.” For more information or to download the free single, visit www.sofiatalvik.com.
— EO Media Group
