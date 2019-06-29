MISSION — Stereotypes of Native American peoples are ubiquitous and familiar.
An upcoming exhibit at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute brings together 13 contemporary Native American visual artists who reclaim their right to represent their identities as Native Americans. “Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” opens Friday, July 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is located off Interstate 84 Exit 216, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Admission is free on the opening day.
Whether using humor, subtlety, or irony, the telling is said to be fiercely honest and dead-on. Images and styles are created from traditional, contemporary and mass culture forms.
The exhibition intends to counteract the disappearance of Native portrayals. It embraces Native Americans’ power to replace stereotypical images that permeate the current pop culture landscape. Recognizing that stereotypes often occur without conscious awareness, the exhibit includes didactic information that explores common stereotypes about Native peoples that are falsehoods, followed by the truths behind them.
The artists represented include Matthew Bearden (Citizen Potawatomi-Kickapoo-Blackfeet-Lakota) mixed media artist, painter; Heidi BigKnife (Shawnee Tribe), jeweler; Mel Cornshucker (United Keetoowah Band), ceramic artist; Tom Farris (Otoe-Missouria-Cherokee), mixed media artist; Anita Fields (Osage-Muscogee), ceramic artist; Kenny Glass (Wyandotte-Cherokee), textile artist, regalia maker; Shan Goshorn (Eastern Band Cherokee), photographer; Juanita Pahdopony (Comanche), sculptor; K. H. Poole (Caddo-Delaware), draftsperson; Zach Presley (Chickasaw), collage and digital artist; Hoka Skenandore (Oneida-Oglala Lakota-Luiseño), mixed media artist; Karin Walkingstick (Cherokee Nation), ceramic artist; and Micah Wesley (Muscogee-Kiowa), mixed media artist.
The exhibit runs through Oct. 19. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
Regular admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for students/youths and free for ages 5 and under. In addition, admission is free the first Friday of each month. Also, family passes can be checked out of local libraries — thanks to the Libraries of Eastern Oregon through funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
For more information, call 541-429-7700 or visit www.tamastslikt.org.
