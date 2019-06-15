PENDLETON — Canada’s favorite yodeling cowboy is featured during the upcoming Live from the Leslie.
Petunia & The Vipers are headlining the show. They perform roots-based rock and ballads, while throwing in some western swing, honky tonk and cowboy blues.
The event is Saturday, June 22 at The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton. The concert doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Petunia & The Vipers refer to their music as “good.” That might be an understatement with four straight chart-topping albums in their home country. Their sound can be found at those long-ago crossroads of North American music where folk met country, western swing met ragtime, and where jazz and the blues also were born.
Helping people kick up their heels are a pair of opening sets, including hometown favorite and local cowboy crooner James Dean Kindle with his Hyper-Modern Country Quartet. They will serve up tasteful acoustic, electric and pedal steel guitar and upright bass — featuring J.D.’s renditions of his favorite country classics, reimagined songs from his own catalog as well as hot new originals just waiting to sizzle.
Also, singer-songwriter-pianist Lindy Gravelle, who has nearly a dozen albums to her credit, will take the stage. She first began her musical career in Tillamook at the age of 3. A few years later, Gravelle moved with her family to Heppner, which she still refers to as her “hometown.” Since then, she’s moved and performed music all around the Pacific Northwest.
People are invited to come early with the Stag Bar opening at 6 p.m. Beer will be available from The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, wine from Sno Road Winery and creative cocktails by Portland’s Ezza Rose.
Advance tickets are $10 via www.brownpapertickets.com. Also, limited tickets are available for purchase at 215 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Tickets sold at the door are $12.
For more information, contact Adam Mack at 503-720-5370, thependletonlodge@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/thependletonlodge.
