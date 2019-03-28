The raw soul and rockabilly energy of Sallie Ford & the Sound Outside will take the stage in celebration of the grand opening of The Lodge — Pendleton’s newest nightclub and music venue.
Formerly the Pendleton Elks Lodge, Adam Mack (a local music promoter and member of James Dean Kindle & the Eastern Oregon Playboys) said they’re planning a monthly concert series, “Live from the Leslie.” It’s named after longtime Pendleton Elks Lodge #288 member, Leslie “Tim” Moore. The suspended room is described as having a uniquely stunning “waved” ceiling, curved walls that are dotted with acoustic tiles and the best dance floor in Pendleton.
The grand opening event is Friday, April 5 at 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton. The doors open at 5 p.m. for a celebratory open house. Food will be available from Mario’s Basque Bar B-Q, beer by The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, and cocktails served up by some of Portland’s top bartenders.
The concert doors open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 via www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets sold at the door are $12.
The opening set features Portland-based Americana band The Get Ahead. The five-piece group said they’ve “evolved from retro-soul evangelism to a more mature and distinct identity.” Their recent release, “Mind is a Mountain,” showcases their “gritty roots, while hinting at soul with simmering grooves, yearning vocals and purposeful lyrics.”
After temporarily reuniting after a five-year hiatus, Sallie Ford & the Sound Outside performed a pair of sold-out shows earlier this month at Mississippi Studios in Portland. During the early part of the decade, the Portland-based band was riding a musical wave — even landing a performance on the “Late Show with David Letterman.”
With no long-term plans on the horizon, people are encouraged to catch the band’s Pendleton show. The group describes their sound as combining elements of jazz, rhythm & blues, and rock ‘n’ roll — “fusing it with a contemporary energy and swagger.”
And, wrapping up the evening will be an after (dance) party in the Stag Bar with DJ Kitty McKlaine. The ‘80s queen will spin synth, electro pop and more.
For more information, contact thependletonlodge@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/thependletonlodge.
