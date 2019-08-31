PENDLETON — With Pendleton Round-Up riding into town, Live from the Leslie features a double shot of live music Sept. 13-14 at The Lodge in Pendleton.
The Friday, Sept. 13 event ropes in an East-meets-West lineup. Referred to as Portland’s favorite country roots party band, Denver will open for Texas troubadour Red Shahan.
A versatile singer-songwriter, Shahan released his debut album, “Men and Coyotes,” in 2015. It features gritty tunes about small-town life. Shahan followed up with “Culbertson County” last year. Rolling Stone magazine referred to the title track as “a slow-burning ballad about heading west.”
Also, The Lodge has you covered with an after-party featuring Jenny Don’t and the Spurs in the Stag Bar. Called the cow-punk queen, the Western outlaw roots-country band will keep you on your heels.
And be sure to come back Saturday, Sept. 14 as Jenny Don’t and the Spurs opens for Federale. The seven-piece ensemble from Portland channels inspiration from ’60s and ’70s European soundtracks — especially made famous by the Spaghetti Western and Giallo genres.
The Saturday night event also wrangles in a cowboy-themed DJ party in the Stag Bar. The special gig is hosted by local musician J.D. Kindle, frontman of James Dean Kindle & the Eastern Oregon Playboys, who will spin country classics.
During both the Friday and Saturday shows, The Lodge hosts an open house beginning at 6 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The evening concerts begin at 8 p.m.
Advance tickets for the Friday and Saturday shows are $12 via www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets at the door are $15. While there are more than 100 theater seats on both sides of the room, there are a limited number of tables, which can be reserved for $17 per person.
Also, to wet your whistle early, head to the Stag Bar Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6-10 p.m. There is no cover charge. Live music will be provided by The Resolectrics, a blues-pop trio from Portland.
The Lodge is located at 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton. For more information about upcoming Live from the Leslie shows, contact thependletonlodge@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/thependletonlodge.
