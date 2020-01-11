HERMISTON — The lights are up a little and the volume is down for an upcoming sensory-friendly screening of “Dolittle.”
The unique accommodations are presented in conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County and Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema. The special viewing is Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at 355 W. Theater Lane, Hermiston. Tickets are $6.
The upcoming release is rated PG and features Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Dolittle, an eccentric veterinarian who can talk to animals. In addition to a variety of live-action actors, the voices include the star-power of Rami Malek (Chee-Chee, gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Dab-Dab, duck), Marion Cotillard (TuTu, red fox), Ralph Fiennes (Barry, Bengal tiger), John Cena (Yoshi, polar bear), Kumail Nanjiani (Plimpton, ostrich), Selena Gomez (Betsy, giraffe), Tom Holland (Jip, dog), and more.
A nonprofit organization, The Arc advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, call 541-567-7615, visit www.thearcumatilla.org or search Facebook.
