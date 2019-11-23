WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is gearing up for its mystery-thriller, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”

The open auditions are Nov. 26-27 at 7:30 p.m. downstairs in the Mildred Stewart Room at the theatre, 1130 E. Sumach St., Walla Walla. The play has roles for five adult female characters and five adult male characters. The performances are Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7-8 and 14-15 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m.

The audition process at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is casual and people of all levels of experience, ethnicity and physical ability are encouraged to participate. Prospective actors should arrive a few minutes early to fill out some paperwork, and will take turns reading from provided scenes.

For more information, call the theatre office at 509-876-2316 or visit www.ltww.org.