WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is gearing up for its mystery-thriller, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”
The open auditions are Nov. 26-27 at 7:30 p.m. downstairs in the Mildred Stewart Room at the theatre, 1130 E. Sumach St., Walla Walla. The play has roles for five adult female characters and five adult male characters. The performances are Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7-8 and 14-15 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m.
The audition process at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is casual and people of all levels of experience, ethnicity and physical ability are encouraged to participate. Prospective actors should arrive a few minutes early to fill out some paperwork, and will take turns reading from provided scenes.
For more information, call the theatre office at 509-876-2316 or visit www.ltww.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.