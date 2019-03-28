MISSION — A familiar voice from the '70s will take the stage at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Tony Orlando’s 1973 hit, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree,” became his theme song. The familiar anthem of hope, homecoming, reunion and renewal was the No. 1 Billboard song of the year. Other top hits by Orlando include “Knock Three Times,” “Candida,” “He Don’t Love You (Like I Love You)” and “My Sweet Gypsy Rose.”
Orlando will perform Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. in the Rivers Event Center, located off Interstate 84, Exit 216, Mission. A no-host bar will be available.
The Tony Orlando and Dawn TV variety show ran from 1973-77 on CBS. It catapulted the duo from popular recording artists into major stars. They rank among the Top 100 Billboard Magazine artists of all-time.
Orlando is the recipient of three American Music Awards and two People’s Choice Awards for best male entertainer. In addition, he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his achievements in the entertainment industry.
Tickets for the 21-and-older show are $49-$69 and can be purchased via the Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com. Veterans and active military personnel can receive a 20 percent discount for up to four tickets when buying at the gift shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.