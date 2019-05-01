PORTLAND — For those who prefer their martinis shaken, not stirred, Tony Starlight is presenting the James Bond 007 Experience.
The tribute show features vocalists Tony Starlight, Barbara Ayars and Thea Enos. They are backed by a seven-piece band performing all of the great James Bond themes, including “Goldfinger,” “From Russia With Love,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “Nobody Does It Better,” “Live and Let Die,” and more.
The event is Friday, May 10 with dinner at 6:45 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m. in the Tony Starlight Showroom, 1125 S.E. Madison St., Portland. Tickets, which include a three-course meal, range from $69-$79. Also, a limited number of show-only tickets are available for $35.
Other upcoming tribute events include a Neil Diamond Mother’s Day brunch (May 12) and a tribute to Elton John (June 1).
Tickets for the James Bond Experience are sold in advance at www.tonystarlight.com. For questions, call 503-517-8584.
