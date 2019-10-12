TRI-CITIES — More than 30 artists in 25 venues are featured during Tour d'Arts of the Tri-Cities.
In its fourth year, people will have an opportunity to visit and view art in the scenic Red Mountain viticulture area in Benton City. other venues include private home and commercial studios, wineries, and other businesses.
Presented by Cyber Art 509, the three-day self-guided tour is Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hours for Sunday, Oct. 19 in the Red Mountain area are from noon to 5 p.m.
Also, a Sneak Peek Night is Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5-9 p.m. at Tucannon Cellars, 40404 Demoss Road, Benton City. It offers a chance to meet all the artists in one location and see a preview of their work. Light hors d'oeuvres will be provided; also, the Red Mountain VW Photo Bus and Fast & Curryous food truck will be available on site.
Tour d'Arts is free. Artwork is available for viewing and purchase — including all painting mediums, photography, pottery, jewelry, paper, tapestry, wood and metal sculpture and glass work.
For more information, including information about artists and a map for studio locations and venues, visit www.509tourdearts.com. For questions, contact Pam Sharp at 509-627-3097 or psharp@wyoming.com.
