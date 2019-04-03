The artwork of Ellen Taylor is featured in an upcoming one-woman show at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute.
“Different Places in Her Heart” opens Friday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, located off Interstate 84 Exit 216, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Admission is free on the opening day.
Each piece of her art, Taylor said, “comes from a different place in her heart, but they are all woven together in perfect harmony.”
A member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Taylor also descends from the Ojibwa (Chippewa) Tribe. Her maternal great-great-grandfather is the late Chief Clarence Burke, who served as chief of the Umatilla Indians from the 1930s until his death in 1987.
Taylor has been painting since she was in grade school. She received strong encouragement to express her artistic abilities from her grandmother, Ellen Mary Taylor. She studied art at Blue Mountain Community College and at the College of Santa Fe in New Mexico. In 2016, a stylized portrait by Taylor titled “Off to the Powwow” was featured in the first rotating display of American Indian artwork at the University of Idaho at Moscow.
Her works have been described as “Picasso meets Native American type of contemporary art in Andy Warhol’s living room type of thing.” Taylor, herself, says her art “…comes from visions, feelings, life experiences, death, turmoil, new birth, illness, relationships, and the history of life.”
The perfect balance, Taylor said, comes from finding the time to articulate, create, and balance all or some of this into her busy life.
The exhibit runs through June 15. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for students/youths and free for ages 5 and under. For more information, call 541-429-7700 or visit www.tamastslikt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.