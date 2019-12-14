PENDLETON — It’s time to test your knowledge and taste buds as 40 Taps hosts Brews & Brains Trivia Night.
Grab your friends and quench your thirst for knowledge with a theme of … beer. Trivia night is Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 7-9 p.m. at 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. While there is no cover charge, participants have an opportunity to win prizes.
For more information, call 541-612-8559 or search Facebook.
