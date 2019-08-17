RICHLAND — Acoustic music takes center stage as the Tumbleweed Music Festival kicks off a three-day event.
In its 23rd year, the event is sponsored by the Three Rivers Folklife Society. The festival is Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at Howard Amon Park in Richland. All events are free except the Saturday night concert ($10 for adults or $8 for seniors/students) and the Sunday contra dance fundraiser.
The festival features more than 100 acts on five outdoor stages, including an open mic stage. In addition, it utilizes an indoor performance stage, an indoor dance floor and workshop rooms, with topics including dance, songwriting, singing, performance tips and more. Also, there will be food and craft vendors. Volunteer opportunities are still available to help with the festival.
The Saturday evening (Aug. 31) concert kicks off at 7 p.m. with Cosmo’s Dream, who blends acoustic musicianship with solo vocals and three-part harmonies. The Tacoma-based trio features Gen Obata on flatpick guitar and mandolin, Steve Nebel on guitar, and Kristi Nebel on bass.
Taking the stage at 8 p.m. is The Drunken Maidens. The Seattle-based female ensemble offers vocal harmonies as well as guitar, fiddle, mandolin, whistles, squeezebox and percussion. They offer up everything from wistful strains of old-time music to saucy English folk songs.
And finishing out the night is Tom Rawson & Ellen van der Hoeven. Hailing from Orcas Island and from Vancouver, British Columbia, they are songwriters, song collectors and folk singers, who come armed with banjos, guitars and other instruments to delight the crowd. Get ready to tune up your vocal chords and sing along.
For festival information, visit www.tumbleweedfest.com or search Facebook. For questions, contact 509-539-8090 or davidmcarson14@gmail.com.
