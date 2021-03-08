ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance is forging ahead into the virtual world of music live streaming for the remainder of the 15th season of Tunesmith Night, a showcase of original music. The show will be streamed live to YouTube and the Music Alliance website, wvmusicalliance.org, on Saturday, March 13, at 7 p.m. and also shared on other social media. Viewers will be encouraged to show their support for the program via online donations.
The unique appeal of presenting three songwriters sharing their original work in an intimate round-robin format will take on a bit of a different twist by having each performer safely situated in their own location, participating via the magic of the internet.
The March 13 edition of Tunesmith Night will feature songwriters Tracy Spring, Havilah Rand and Karyn Ann.
Tracy Spring has won multiple regional awards for her compelling vocals, versatile guitar playing and reflective songwriting. She displays a style all her own while combining blues, swing, old R and B, jazz and folk. She is a seasoned performer in folk venues and festivals throughout North America and Australia. (Artist website: tracyspring.com.)
“Her vocal range and control will blow you away…add this to fine finger picking and slide guitar work and you get one of the most well rounded musicians around. Songwriting is only half the story. Tracy Spring sports an astounding vocal range with rich tone and exquisite phrasing.” — Mark Horn, Folk and Acoustic Music Exchange.
Havilah Rand is an award winning singer songwriter and educator who has recently relocated to the Pacific Northwest after an 11-year stint in Austin, Texas. Her musical journey spans five full-length albums and two decades weaving its way through the jazz halls of New York City, the alternative rock venues of post grunge Seattle and countless coffee shops and theaters across the United States and Europe. She is the founder of Holistic ArtVentures, an organization that uses songwriting as a tool for bolstering empathy, creativity, collaboration and confidence. (Artist website: www.havilahmusic.com.)
Portland-based singer-songwriter and ex-geologist Karyn Ann is a hidden gem within the Pacific Northwest indie-folk and soul scenes. Her talents have garnered comparisons to greats like Brandi Carlile, Carole King, and Susan Tedeschi. She has shared shows with artists like Haley Johnson and Fox and Bones, and in 2017 performed at the Women’s Redrock Music Festival alongside Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls. Most recently she was a selected finalist for the 2020 Grassy Hill Emerging Artist showcase at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, and fifth place runner-up in the Red Lodge Songwriters Contest. Her new self-produced EP, "I Am Not Yours," was inspired by the poetry of Sara Teasdale, and is available now. (Artist website: www.karynann.com.)
